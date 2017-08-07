Optimizing CSS: ID Selectors and Other Myths
HTML & CSS
By Ivan Čurić,
Ivan Čurić covers the basics of CSS parsing, how to measure CSS selector performance, and how to deal with multiple render passing on dynamic pages.
By Ivan Čurić,
Ivan Čurić covers the basics of CSS parsing, how to measure CSS selector performance, and how to deal with multiple render passing on dynamic pages.
By Asha Laxmi,
Asha Laxmi introduces and explains what CSS inheritance is, how it helps development, and what pitfalls to avoid while using it.