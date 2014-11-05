css components

SitePoint’s Tiles: A Case Study in Components, Theming and Flexbox
HTML & CSS
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo Giraudel uses SitePoint's tiles as a case study for component encapsulation, theme management and flexbox.
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo Giraudel uses SitePoint's tiles as a case study for component encapsulation, theme management and flexbox.
By Ahmad Ajmi,
Ahmad Ajmi takes a look at how we can use classes in CSS to abstract class sets that each perform a single action, making our HTML more like Lego blocks.