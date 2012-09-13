Family CRMs, Guzzle Wrappers and PHP Machine Learning? Sourcehunt!
By Bruno Skvorc,
In this sourcehunt, we present PHP machine learning, a CRM that helps you track personal relationships, a wrapper to make Guzzle usable again, and more!
By Chris Ward,
Ever wanted to add CRM functionality to your Drupal app? Here are 7 of the sanest options to do so, as compiled by Chris Ward.
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
Jacco Blankenspoor explains the value of a CRM, and how to set up Insightly to help you manage customers on the go.
By Michelle Nickolaisen,
This guide and 8-step client follow up checklist will help you spend less time marketing your services--and increase your income at the same time.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Learn how to install a working instance of OroCRM on a Vagrant Homestead Improved box in this step by step guide by Bruno Skvorc
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
A your business grows, it becomes harder to track your communications. That’s where Customer Relationship Management tools come into play.
By Bruno Skvorc,
News in the PHP world you may have missed during the past two months
By Shabda Raaj,
Cloud tools which your business can leverage at low cost and no investment.