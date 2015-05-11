A Side-by-Side Comparison of AWS, Google Cloud and Azure
By Lucero del Alba,
Need a cloud service but not sure where to start? Here's a broad overview of what's on offer, from big players to small, and how to choose the right one.
By Kristi Progri,
Kristi Progri presents Nextcloud, an open-source, self-hosted alternative to file sharing services like Dropbox, Google Drive and OneDrive.
By Lucero del Alba,
Lucero digs into cloud storage options, covering everything from small and very practical requirements for domestic users to the needs of businesses.
By David Voyles,
Microsoft's David Voyles explains the basics of blob storage step-by-step