Look, Ma! No NodeJS! – A PHP Front-end Workflow Without Node
PHP
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Skvorc combines BowerPHP, Mini-Asset and Robo.li into a PHP front end asset building pipeline that aims to completely avoid having to deal with NodeJS
Bruno Skvorc uses Twig, Bootstrap and Diffbot's PHP client to build a search engine app for Diffbot-powered harvested data collections
BowerPHP is a PHP version of JavaScript's front end package manager, Bower. Bruno tells you why it's far from redundant by comparing Bower vs BowerPHP.