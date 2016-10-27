best plugins

10 Must-have VS Code Extensions for JavaScript Developers
JavaScript
By Michael Wanyoike,
Michael lists a selection of must-have VS Code extensions for JavaScript developers, showing why VS Code is a serious contender for best code editor.
By Michael Wanyoike,
Michael lists a selection of must-have VS Code extensions for JavaScript developers, showing why VS Code is a serious contender for best code editor.
By Jason Daszkewicz,
Jason Daszkewicz compiled a list of newly released WordPress plugins in 2016 that can really skyrocket your website traffic and sales.