Creating Strictly Typed Arrays and Collections in PHP
PHP
By Bert Ramakers,
Bert discusses an interesting approach to creating arrays and collections that automatically enforce certain types - both scalar and fully custom
By Lami Adabonyan,
In this screencast I'll walk you through 5 useful functions PHP provides to manipulate and extract data from arrays.
By Colin Ihrig,
Colin Ihrig explains the concept of memoization, which can potentially increase your program's performance by caching the results of previous function calls
By J Armando Jeronymo,
