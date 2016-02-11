aria attributes

How to Design for Screen Readers with Adobe XD CC
Design & UX
By Daniel Schwarz,
Daniel Schwarz offers tips on designing for screen readers, and walks through how Adobe XD CC’s design handoff and voice prototyping features help with this.
By Daniel Schwarz,
Daniel Schwarz offers tips on designing for screen readers, and walks through how Adobe XD CC’s design handoff and voice prototyping features help with this.
By Georgie Luhur,
Georgie Luhur explains how web developers can use ARIA roles and attributes within their HTML effectively today.