Progressive Web Apps: A Crash Course
JavaScript
By Ahmed Bouchefra,
Ahmed explains PWAs by showing how to build a PWA from scratch with ES6 and React, optimizing it step by step with Lighthouse for UX and performance.
By Colin O'Dell,
Colin O'Dell demonstrates how Blackfire helped with optimizations that resulted in a 53% performance boost in the league/commonmark parser.
By Hannah Levenson,
This post originally appeared on Appsee. Hannah Levenson discusses the importance of app optimization and how to maximize optimization for your own app.