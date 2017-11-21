Colin O'Dell is the Lead Web Developer at Unleashed Technologies, a web and hosting firm based in Maryland. He began programming at age 8, co-founded a local web shop at 15, and has over 10 years of professional experience with PHP. In addition to being an active member of the PHP League and maintainer of the league/commonmark project, Colin is also a Symfony Certified Developer (Expert) and Magento Certified Developer.
Colin's articles
Case Study: Optimizing CommonMark Markdown Parser with Blackfire.io
PHP
Colin O'Dell demonstrates how Blackfire helped with optimizations that resulted in a 53% performance boost in the league/commonmark parser.
How to Optimize Docker-based CI Runners with Shared Package Caches
PHP
Colin O'Dell explores how using a shared cache volume across Docker-based Gitlab CI jobs drastically improves build speeds.