apache benchmark

Benchmarking: Can AppServer Beat Symfony’s Performance?
PHP
By Scott Molinari,
Scott revisits Appserver and benchmarks it against Symfony to dispel the rumors of bas performance. Does he succeed? Tune in to find out!
By Scott Molinari,
Scott revisits Appserver and benchmarks it against Symfony to dispel the rumors of bas performance. Does he succeed? Tune in to find out!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Stress-test your app with ApacheBench - a tool designed to nuke your application with as many requests as you tell it to - see how strong your server is.