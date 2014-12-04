The Top WordPress Anti-Spam Plugins
By Amit Diwan,
We look at WordPress anti-spam plugins, side-by-side: Akismet, Antispam Bee, Growmap Anti Spambot Plugin, WP-SpamShield Anti-Spam and WordPress Zero Spam.
By Collins Agbonghama,
In this article we show you how to use the new No CAPTCHA reCAPTCHA, integrating it with the WordPress login, registration and comment forms.
By Collins Agbonghama,
In this article, we introduce disposable email addresses (DEAs) and create a plugin using the HTTP API that prevents users from using them on your own site.