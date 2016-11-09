How to Create Web Animations with Anime.js
JavaScript
By Ivaylo Gerchev,
Anime.js is one of the best JavaScript animation libraries. It's easy to use, has a simple API, and offers all you could want from a web animation engine.
By Ivaylo Gerchev,
Anime.js is one of the best JavaScript animation libraries. It's easy to use, has a simple API, and offers all you could want from a web animation engine.
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
In this first article of a series on dynamic DOM animation, Maria Antonietta Perna explores Anime.js, a new library to make the web come to life.