Sublime Text 3 Notepad++ Theme

For those who like the look & feel of Notepad++ but the awesomeness of Sublime Text ❤. then this is for you! Load together with Soda Theme (light) for the ultimate Sublime experience!



1 Minute Setup

Download & Install Sublime 3 (http://www.sublimetext.com/3) Install Sublime Package Manager (https://sublime.wbond.net/installation) Add Soda Theme (https://github.com/buymeasoda/soda-theme) Go to Preferences > Browse Packages… and clone this theme into there (~/AppData/Roaming/Sublime Text 3/Packages/) Add the following into Preferences > Settings > User { "autoIndent": true, "color_scheme": "Packages/Theme - NotepadPlusPlus/Notepad-Plus-Plus.tmTheme", "copyOnMouseSelect": false, "drawWhiteSpace": "none", "font_face": "Courier New", "font_size": 10, "gutter": true, "highlightLine": true, "rulers": false, "tab_size": 4, "translate_tabs_to_spaces": true, "trim_trailing_white_space_on_save": true, "use_tab_stops": true, "wantVerticalScrollBar": false, "theme": "Soda Light.sublime-theme", "ignored_packages": ["Vintage"] } Restart Sublime

Note: It’s also compatiable with Sublime 2.