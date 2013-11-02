Skip to main content

Sublime Text 3 Notepad++ Theme

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

For those who like the look & feel of Notepad++ but the awesomeness of Sublime Text ❤. then this is for you! Load together with Soda Theme (light) for the ultimate Sublime experience!

sublime3-notepad-plus-plus

 
View Theme on GitHub
 

1 Minute Setup

  1. Download & Install Sublime 3 (http://www.sublimetext.com/3)
  2. Install Sublime Package Manager (https://sublime.wbond.net/installation)
  3. Add Soda Theme (https://github.com/buymeasoda/soda-theme)
  4. Go to Preferences > Browse Packages… and clone this theme into there (~/AppData/Roaming/Sublime Text 3/Packages/)
  5. Add the following into Preferences > Settings > User 
    
{
   "autoIndent": true,
   "color_scheme": "Packages/Theme - NotepadPlusPlus/Notepad-Plus-Plus.tmTheme",
   "copyOnMouseSelect": false,
   "drawWhiteSpace": "none",
   "font_face": "Courier New",
   "font_size": 10,
   "gutter": true,
   "highlightLine": true,
   "rulers": false,
   "tab_size": 4,
   "translate_tabs_to_spaces": true,
   "trim_trailing_white_space_on_save": true,
   "use_tab_stops": true,
   "wantVerticalScrollBar": false,
   "theme": "Soda Light.sublime-theme",
   "ignored_packages": ["Vintage"]
}
  6. Restart Sublime

Star ★ me!!! Enjoy =)

Note: It’s also compatiable with Sublime 2.

Sam Deering

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

