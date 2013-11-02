Sublime Text 3 Notepad++ Theme
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
For those who like the look & feel of Notepad++ but the awesomeness of Sublime Text ❤. then this is for you! Load together with Soda Theme (light) for the ultimate Sublime experience!
1 Minute Setup
- Download & Install Sublime 3 (http://www.sublimetext.com/3)
- Install Sublime Package Manager (https://sublime.wbond.net/installation)
- Add Soda Theme (https://github.com/buymeasoda/soda-theme)
- Go to Preferences > Browse Packages… and clone this theme into there (~/AppData/Roaming/Sublime Text 3/Packages/)
- Add the following into Preferences > Settings > User
{ "autoIndent": true, "color_scheme": "Packages/Theme - NotepadPlusPlus/Notepad-Plus-Plus.tmTheme", "copyOnMouseSelect": false, "drawWhiteSpace": "none", "font_face": "Courier New", "font_size": 10, "gutter": true, "highlightLine": true, "rulers": false, "tab_size": 4, "translate_tabs_to_spaces": true, "trim_trailing_white_space_on_save": true, "use_tab_stops": true, "wantVerticalScrollBar": false, "theme": "Soda Light.sublime-theme", "ignored_packages": ["Vintage"] }
- Restart Sublime
Note: It’s also compatiable with Sublime 2.
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
