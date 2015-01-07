[Closed] Fill Out Our 2015 Survey, Enter to Win an iPad Air!
The SitePoint team makes a lot of content decisions. We make educated guesses about what you’ll want to read about, but once in awhile it’s nice to ask you directly.
So tell us, SitePointers: what would you like to read about this year? What would help you at work? What do you find interesting? We’ve put together this short-ish survey, and we hope you’ll let us know.
To sweeten the deal, we’re offering everyone who completes the survey by January 31st a chance to win an iPad Air. No, we’re not limiting entries to US residents — and if the winner doesn’t want an iPad, we’ll work it out with them.
I’ve committed to reading every single response to the survey. I might need a lot more coffee this month than I usually drink…
The survey is now closed. Thanks to everyone who took part! The winner will be notified via email.
Ophelie was Head of Content at SitePoint and SitePoint Premium. She also runs ophelielechat.com.
