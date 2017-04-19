Quick Tip: How to Build Your Custom Theme for Telescope Nova

Telescope Nova is the perfect platform to use if you want to build your own social web app fast and easy. This is a free and open-source project created by Sacha Greif. The front-end development part of the app is built with the React library , while the back-end is taken care of by the Meteor framework. Both are written in JavaScript, one of the most popular programming languages today.

Since at work we are using Meteor.js for back-end development, it was next to impossible for us not to try to customize Telescope Nova, which is one of the most popular among Meteor apps.

In this quick tip, you will learn how to create your own custom theme for Telescope Nova. But first, a few words on how to get your development environment set up.

Installing Node.js , NPM and Meteor.js

Before you can install Nova, you need to have Node.js, NPM and Meteor.js already installed. If you haven’t, proceed with the following installation steps:

Installing Telescope Nova

Now let’s install Nova on your localhost. On the command line, type:

git clone https://github.com/TelescopeJS/Telescope.git cd Telescope npm install meteor

Then you should be able to see the app running on http://localhost:3000/ .

For more info about installing Nova, go to their GitHub instructions.

Creating Your Theme Package

Once your app is up and running, you can start to customize its default look by following the steps outlined below:

Go inside your Telescope>packages folder. There you will find the folder my-custom-package Copy/Paste the my-custom-package folder and rename the copy, for

example, custom-theme . Now you have created your own package Inside your custom-theme package, find the file package.js and open

it in your editor. Replace this piece of code – name: “my-custom-package” — to match your package name. So in this case it will be name: “custom-theme” In the terminal, navigate to your Telescope folder and type: meteor add custom-theme to apply your new package to the app Then start the app using the command: meteor Finally, go to http://localhost:3000 where you should see this new look with

star-shaped emojis around the logo.

Customizing Components

Before going ahead with customizing components, here are a few reminders:

You will find most of the components you want to change in the packages>nova-base-components folder

folder Never edit original files! You should only change your custom files!

Don’t forget to use className instead of regular class

instead of regular Always write the closing html tags, for example <img src="/" alt=""></img> .

Now, let’s say you want to remove these avatars on the right side. You should see the relevant class using your browser’s developer tools’ inspect element functionality, which will help you locate the markup you are looking for.

Next, follow the steps below:

Find the PostsCommenters component by accessing nova-base-components>lib>posts>PostsCommenters.jsx , and copy its entire content Inside your package, create a new file called CustomPostsCommenters.jsx . The path will be custom-theme>lib>components>CustomPostsCommenters.jsx Paste the content of PostsCommenters.jsx , which you copied before, inside it.

The original code looks like this:

import Telescope from 'meteor/nova:lib'; import React from 'react'; import { Link } from 'react-router'; import Posts from "meteor/nova:posts"; const PostsCommenters = ({post}) => { return ( <div className="posts-commenters"> <div className="posts-commenters-avatars"> {_.take(post.commentersArray, 4).map(user => <Telescope.components.UsersAvatar key={user._id} user= {user}/>)} </div> <div className="posts-commenters-discuss"> <Link to={Posts.getPageUrl(post)}> <Telescope.components.Icon name="comment" /> <span className="posts-commenters-comments-count">{post.commentCount}</span> <span className="sr-only">Comments</span> </Link> </div> </div> ) } PostsCommenters.displayName = "PostsCommenters"; module.exports = PostsCommenters; export default PostsCommenters;

To remove the avatars, you will delete the part of the code inside your custom file, not the original, that reads as follows:

<div className="posts-commenters-avatars"> {_.take(post.commentersArray, 4).map(user => <Telescope.components.UsersAvatar key={user._id} user={user}/>)} </div>

And to make this custom file actually override the original one, you need to make the following further changes:

Locate the portion of the code that looks like this:

const PostsCommenters = ({post}) => { return ( <div className="posts-commenters"> // more code here </div> ) } PostsCommenters.displayName = "PostsCommenters"; module.exports = PostsCommenters; export default PostsCommenters;

Edit it to look like the snippet below:

const CustomPostsCommenters = ({post}) => { return ( <div className="posts-commenters"> // more code here </div> ) } export default CustomPostsCommenters;

It is important that you always name your custom files and components by adding the word Custom at the beginning of the name! The rest of the file name remains the same as the original file.

The last thing to do is to write a few more lines of code inside the components.js file, which you can find here: custom-theme>lib>components.js :

import CustomPostsCommenters from "./components/CustomPostsCommenters.jsx"; Telescope.components.PostsCommenters = CustomPostsCommenters;

You will need to repeat the steps above for each new component you want to change. Your components.js file will look something like this:

At this point, the desired changes should be applied and you should no longer see any avatars displayed on the screen. Here’s what your theme should look like:

Customizing CSS

You are not limited to customizing the structure of your Telescope Nova theme. You can just as painlessly customize its appearance by modifying the style sheet.

Here’s how.

Inside your package, you should find a file called custom.scss , where you are going to write your custom styles. The path should be: custom-theme>lib>stylesheets>custom.scss

If you are more comfortable with pure CSS rather than Sass, just make a new file and call it, for example, custom.css .

Now make a simple change inside it, just for testing. For instance:

a { color:red; }

Save custom.css and then open the package.js file located at custom-theme>lib>package.js .

Find the part of the code that reads:

api.addFiles([ 'lib/stylesheets/custom.scss' ], ['client']);

Add the path to your new file, like this:

api.addFiles([ 'lib/stylesheets/custom.scss', 'lib/stylesheets/custom.css' ], ['client']);

Save your work and wait for the app to reload. Now the color of your links should have changed into red.

Check out the live version of one of our customized Telescope Nova theme in action!

Resources

For more information about making a custom Telescope theme, take a look at these useful resources:

Now it’s your turn, add your own customizations and share the result in the comments!