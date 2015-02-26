Loading Code with Ruby
Ruby
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
Robert Qualls dives into the Ruby load path, including how
require works, how
load works, and how to make sure your code always gets loaded. At the end of this video, you’ll know how Ruby loads code, along with various ways to load code yourself. You’ll learn how Ruby gems handling load path issues, giving you a foundation to write your own.
Mastering the idiom of the load path is a core skill to becoming a solid Rubyist, so this video about
require is definitely “required” viewing.
Robert is a voracious reader, Ruby aficionado, and other big words. He is currently looking for interesting projects to work on and can be found at his website.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns