Loading Code with Ruby

By Robert Qualls

Robert Qualls dives into the Ruby load path, including how require works, how load works, and how to make sure your code always gets loaded. At the end of this video, you’ll know how Ruby loads code, along with various ways to load code yourself. You’ll learn how Ruby gems handling load path issues, giving you a foundation to write your own.

Mastering the idiom of the load path is a core skill to becoming a solid Rubyist, so this video about require is definitely “required” viewing.

Robert Qualls

Robert is a voracious reader, Ruby aficionado, and other big words. He is currently looking for interesting projects to work on and can be found at his website.

