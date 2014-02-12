10 Random jQuery Plugins
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
In this post you’ll find 10 Random pretty good jQuery Plugins. Hopefully you like them! Some are really worth checking out ;)
1. Select.js
It is a Javascript and CSS library for creating styleable select elements. It aims to reproduce the behavior of native controls as much as is possible, while allowing for complete styling with CSS.
2. jquery-plugin-circliful
jQuery circle statitic plugin
3. Tether
It is a javascript library for efficiently making an absolutely positioned element stay next to another element on the page. For example, you might want a tooltip or dialog to open, and remain, next to the relevant item on the page.
4. scrollReveal.js
A simple way to create and maintain how elements fade in, triggered when they enter the viewport. An open-source experiment by @JulianLloyd
5. Creditly.js
Gives you everything you need in order to create a sleek, intuitive credit card form.
6. highlight.js
Syntax highlighting for the Web
7. jQuery for Grails
Provides integration for the jQuery library with Grails JavascriptProvider
8. annyang!
A tiny javascript SpeechRecognition library that lets your users control your site with voice commands.
9. JointJS
It is a modern HTML 5 JavaScript library for visualization and interaction with diagrams and graphs. It can be used to create either static diagrams or, and more importantly, fully interactive diagramming tools and application builders.
10. jQuery Address
The jQuery Address plugin provides powerful deep linking capabilities and allows the creation of unique virtual addresses that can point to a website section or an application state.
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns