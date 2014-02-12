10 Random jQuery Plugins

In this post you’ll find 10 Random pretty good jQuery Plugins. Hopefully you like them! Some are really worth checking out ;)

1. Select.js

It is a Javascript and CSS library for creating styleable select elements. It aims to reproduce the behavior of native controls as much as is possible, while allowing for complete styling with CSS.



SourceDemo

2. jquery-plugin-circliful

jQuery circle statitic plugin



SourceDemo

3. Tether

It is a javascript library for efficiently making an absolutely positioned element stay next to another element on the page. For example, you might want a tooltip or dialog to open, and remain, next to the relevant item on the page.



Source + Demo

4. scrollReveal.js

A simple way to create and maintain how elements fade in, triggered when they enter the viewport. An open-source experiment by @JulianLloyd



SourceDemo

5. Creditly.js

Gives you everything you need in order to create a sleek, intuitive credit card form.



SourceDemo

6. highlight.js

Syntax highlighting for the Web



SourceDemo

7. jQuery for Grails

Provides integration for the jQuery library with Grails JavascriptProvider



Source

8. annyang!

A tiny javascript SpeechRecognition library that lets your users control your site with voice commands.



SourceDemo

9. JointJS

It is a modern HTML 5 JavaScript library for visualization and interaction with diagrams and graphs. It can be used to create either static diagrams or, and more importantly, fully interactive diagramming tools and application builders.



SourceDemo

10. jQuery Address

The jQuery Address plugin provides powerful deep linking capabilities and allows the creation of unique virtual addresses that can point to a website section or an application state.



Source + Demo