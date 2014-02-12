Skip to main content

10 Random jQuery Plugins

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

In this post you’ll find 10 Random pretty good jQuery Plugins. Hopefully you like them! Some are really worth checking out ;)

1. Select.js

It is a Javascript and CSS library for creating styleable select elements. It aims to reproduce the behavior of native controls as much as is possible, while allowing for complete styling with CSS.

Select.jpg
SourceDemo

2. jquery-plugin-circliful

jQuery circle statitic plugin

Circliful.jpg
SourceDemo

3. Tether

It is a javascript library for efficiently making an absolutely positioned element stay next to another element on the page. For example, you might want a tooltip or dialog to open, and remain, next to the relevant item on the page.

Tether.jpg
Source + Demo

4. scrollReveal.js

A simple way to create and maintain how elements fade in, triggered when they enter the viewport. An open-source experiment by @JulianLloyd

scrollReveal-js.jpg
SourceDemo

5. Creditly.js

Gives you everything you need in order to create a sleek, intuitive credit card form.

Creditly-js.jpg
SourceDemo

6. highlight.js

Syntax highlighting for the Web

Highlight-js.jpg
SourceDemo

7. jQuery for Grails

Provides integration for the jQuery library with Grails JavascriptProvider

jQuery-for-Grails.jpg
Source

8. annyang!

A tiny javascript SpeechRecognition library that lets your users control your site with voice commands.

annyang.jpg
SourceDemo

9. JointJS

It is a modern HTML 5 JavaScript library for visualization and interaction with diagrams and graphs. It can be used to create either static diagrams or, and more importantly, fully interactive diagramming tools and application builders.

Joint-js.jpg
SourceDemo

10. jQuery Address

The jQuery Address plugin provides powerful deep linking capabilities and allows the creation of unique virtual addresses that can point to a website section or an application state.

jQuery-Address.jpg
Source + Demo

Sam Deering

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

