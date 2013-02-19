Skip to main content

jQuery/HTML5 Input Focus and Cursor Positions

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

Here are some code snippets and examples of how to use jQuery & HTML5 to set cursor Input Focus and Cursor Positions which are common actions with login forms and such. Comments, improvements and suggestions welcomed.

cursor-focus

jQuery Input Focus

Simply call the focus() function to set focus to an input.

//set focus on input
$('input[name=firstName]').focus();

jsfiddle.net/z9Ldt/

HTML5 Input Focus

Awesome feature provided by HTML5… Couldn’t find this on http://html5please.com/ but I’ve tested it’s working in Chrome & Firefox but not in IE9 or below.

//AUTO INPUT FOCUS
<input type="text" name="myInput" autofocus />

jsfiddle.net/89PHL/

jQuery Set Cursor Position

jQuery function to set the cursor position to a specfic character position within an input field.

//SET CURSOR POSITION
$.fn.setCursorPosition = function(pos) {
  this.each(function(index, elem) {
    if (elem.setSelectionRange) {
      elem.setSelectionRange(pos, pos);
    } else if (elem.createTextRange) {
      var range = elem.createTextRange();
      range.collapse(true);
      range.moveEnd('character', pos);
      range.moveStart('character', pos);
      range.select();
    }
  });
  return this;
};

Example Usage

Sets cursor position after first character.

$('#username').setCursorPosition(1);

jsfiddle.net/tAZSs/

jQuery Set Cursor Position

jQuery function to auto select text (specific number of characters) within an input field.

//SELECT TEXT RANGE
$.fn.selectRange = function(start, end) {
    return this.each(function() {
        if (this.setSelectionRange) {
            this.focus();
            this.setSelectionRange(start, end);
        } else if (this.createTextRange) {
            var range = this.createTextRange();
            range.collapse(true);
            range.moveEnd('character', end);
            range.moveStart('character', start);
            range.select();
        }
    });
};

Example Usage

Selects the first 5 characters in the input.

$('#username').selectRange(0,5);

jsfiddle.net/yMUx5/

Sam Deering

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

