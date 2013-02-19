jQuery/HTML5 Input Focus and Cursor Positions
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Here are some code snippets and examples of how to use jQuery & HTML5 to set cursor Input Focus and Cursor Positions which are common actions with login forms and such. Comments, improvements and suggestions welcomed.
jQuery Input Focus
Simply call the focus() function to set focus to an input.
//set focus on input
$('input[name=firstName]').focus();
HTML5 Input Focus
Awesome feature provided by HTML5… Couldn’t find this on http://html5please.com/ but I’ve tested it’s working in Chrome & Firefox but not in IE9 or below.
//AUTO INPUT FOCUS
<input type="text" name="myInput" autofocus />
jQuery Set Cursor Position
jQuery function to set the cursor position to a specfic character position within an input field.
//SET CURSOR POSITION
$.fn.setCursorPosition = function(pos) {
this.each(function(index, elem) {
if (elem.setSelectionRange) {
elem.setSelectionRange(pos, pos);
} else if (elem.createTextRange) {
var range = elem.createTextRange();
range.collapse(true);
range.moveEnd('character', pos);
range.moveStart('character', pos);
range.select();
}
});
return this;
};
Example Usage
Sets cursor position after first character.
$('#username').setCursorPosition(1);
jQuery Set Cursor Position
jQuery function to auto select text (specific number of characters) within an input field.
//SELECT TEXT RANGE
$.fn.selectRange = function(start, end) {
return this.each(function() {
if (this.setSelectionRange) {
this.focus();
this.setSelectionRange(start, end);
} else if (this.createTextRange) {
var range = this.createTextRange();
range.collapse(true);
range.moveEnd('character', end);
range.moveStart('character', start);
range.select();
}
});
};
Example Usage
Selects the first 5 characters in the input.
$('#username').selectRange(0,5);
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience.
