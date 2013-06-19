10+ jQuery Sliding Sidebar Panel Plugins
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
In this post we are giving you a list of 10+ jQuery Sliding Sidebar Panel Plugins. These post would be very useful to developers who want to find a decent slide panel plugin. Slide panels are all the rage these days and help us to toggle/hide our content either by clicking or hovering. Enjoy!
Related Posts: 10+ jQuery Sticky Scroll Plugins
1. mb.jquery
Slide down/up/left/right your content!
2. PageSlide
A jQuery plugin which slides a webpage over to reveal an additional interaction pane
3. Slidepanel
A quick and easy way to add a contextual ajax sliding panel to your site.
4. OpenPanel
Open Responsive Panel Anywhere
5. jQuery SideBar Plugin
It is display sidebar menu.
6. tabSlideOut jQuery plugin
This plugin allows you to easily add one of those to your page.
7. Jquery Side Content
The jQuery Side Content project is a plugin that docks content to the side of the browser window with “pull out” handles to open and close the panels.
8. jQuery Simple Slide Panel Plugin
The jQuery slidePanel Plugin lets you easily open slide panels from the left or right which contain either the default content or content loaded using Ajax.
9. Sticklr
Sticky Side Panel, jQuery & WordPress Plugin
10. MetroTab
A light jQuery plugin to create tabs with metro style. You can align tabs positions at anywhere you like. The content can be anything ( paragraphs, images, video, iframe, … ).
11. jPanelMenu
A jQuery plugin that creates a paneled-style menu (like the type seen in the mobile versions of Facebook and Google..
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns