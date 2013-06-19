In this post we are giving you a list of 10+ jQuery Sliding Sidebar Panel Plugins. These post would be very useful to developers who want to find a decent slide panel plugin. Slide panels are all the rage these days and help us to toggle/hide our content either by clicking or hovering. Enjoy!

1. mb.jquery

Slide down/up/left/right your content!



SourceDemo

2. PageSlide

A jQuery plugin which slides a webpage over to reveal an additional interaction pane



Source + Demo

3. Slidepanel

A quick and easy way to add a contextual ajax sliding panel to your site.



Source + Demo

4. OpenPanel

Open Responsive Panel Anywhere



SourceDemo

5. jQuery SideBar Plugin

It is display sidebar menu.



Source +Demo

6. tabSlideOut jQuery plugin

This plugin allows you to easily add one of those to your page.



Source + Demo

7. Jquery Side Content

The jQuery Side Content project is a plugin that docks content to the side of the browser window with “pull out” handles to open and close the panels.



Source + Demo

8. jQuery Simple Slide Panel Plugin

The jQuery slidePanel Plugin lets you easily open slide panels from the left or right which contain either the default content or content loaded using Ajax.



Source + Demo

9. Sticklr

Sticky Side Panel, jQuery & WordPress Plugin



Source + Demo

10. MetroTab

A light jQuery plugin to create tabs with metro style. You can align tabs positions at anywhere you like. The content can be anything ( paragraphs, images, video, iframe, … ).



SourceDemo

11. jPanelMenu

A jQuery plugin that creates a paneled-style menu (like the type seen in the mobile versions of Facebook and Google..



SourceDemo