Skip to main content

10+ jQuery Sliding Sidebar Panel Plugins

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

Share:

Free JavaScript Book!

Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.

RRP $11.95

Get the book free!

In this post we are giving you a list of 10+ jQuery Sliding Sidebar Panel Plugins. These post would be very useful to developers who want to find a decent slide panel plugin. Slide panels are all the rage these days and help us to toggle/hide our content either by clicking or hovering. Enjoy!

Related Posts: 10+ jQuery Sticky Scroll Plugins

1. mb.jquery

Slide down/up/left/right your content!

mbjquery.jpg
SourceDemo

2. PageSlide

A jQuery plugin which slides a webpage over to reveal an additional interaction pane

PageSlide.jpg
Source + Demo

3. Slidepanel

A quick and easy way to add a contextual ajax sliding panel to your site.

SidePanel.jpg
Source + Demo

4. OpenPanel

Open Responsive Panel Anywhere

OpenPanel.jpg
SourceDemo

5. jQuery SideBar Plugin

It is display sidebar menu.

jQuery-SideBar.jpg
Source +Demo

6. tabSlideOut jQuery plugin

This plugin allows you to easily add one of those to your page.

tabSlideOut.jpg
Source + Demo

7. Jquery Side Content

The jQuery Side Content project is a plugin that docks content to the side of the browser window with “pull out” handles to open and close the panels.

jQuery-Side-Content.jpg
Source + Demo

8. jQuery Simple Slide Panel Plugin

The jQuery slidePanel Plugin lets you easily open slide panels from the left or right which contain either the default content or content loaded using Ajax.

jQuery-Simple-Slide.jpg
Source + Demo

9. Sticklr

Sticky Side Panel, jQuery & WordPress Plugin

Sticklr.jpg
Source + Demo

10. MetroTab

A light jQuery plugin to create tabs with metro style. You can align tabs positions at anywhere you like. The content can be anything ( paragraphs, images, video, iframe, … ).

MetroTab.jpg
SourceDemo

11. jPanelMenu

A jQuery plugin that creates a paneled-style menu (like the type seen in the mobile versions of Facebook and Google..

jPanelMenu.jpg
SourceDemo

Sam Deering

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

New books out now!

Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!

Read the book now

Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.

Read the book now

Popular Books

jump-start-git-2nd-edition

Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition

visual-studio-code-end-to-end-editing-and-debugging-tools-for-web-developers

Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers

form-design-patterns

Form Design Patterns