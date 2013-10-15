Capture iPad orientation change

Code snippet to capture the change of orientation on your ipad device, you can then add very specific styles for each portrait and landsacape designs. The code adds a class to the html tag to assist with CSS (just like libraries such as Modernizr) using CSS3 media queries.

jQuery(document).ready(function($) { //capture ipad device change function doOnOrientationChange() { switch(window.orientation) { case -90: case 90: alert('landscape'); //debug ////add class to assist with libraries like Modernizr $('html').removeClass('portrait').addClass('landscape'); break; default: alert('portrait'); //debug $('html').removeClass('landscape').addClass('portrait'); break; } } //setup event listener window.addEventListener('orientationchange', doOnOrientationChange); //initial call doOnOrientationChange(); });

Example of CSS use.