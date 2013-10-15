Skip to main content

Capture iPad orientation change

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

Code snippet to capture the change of orientation on your ipad device, you can then add very specific styles for each portrait and landsacape designs. The code adds a class to the html tag to assist with CSS (just like libraries such as Modernizr) using CSS3 media queries.

jQuery(document).ready(function($) {
 //capture ipad device change
function doOnOrientationChange()
{
    switch(window.orientation)
    {
      case -90: 
      case 90:
        alert('landscape'); //debug
        ////add class to assist with libraries like Modernizr
        $('html').removeClass('portrait').addClass('landscape'); 
        break;
      default:
        alert('portrait'); //debug
        $('html').removeClass('landscape').addClass('portrait');
        break;
    }
}

//setup event listener
window.addEventListener('orientationchange', doOnOrientationChange);

//initial call
doOnOrientationChange(); 
});

Example of CSS use.

/* styles for tablet only */
@media (min-width: 768px) and (max-width: 1024px)  {

    .portrait {

        /* styles for ipad landscape orientation */

    }    

    .landscape {

        /* styles for ipad landscape orientation */

    }
}
Sam Deering

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

