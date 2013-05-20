20 Interesting Web Dev Finds – MAY 2013 (Part 2/2)
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Some cool web development stuff was found last month, here are the finds. And as promised here’s the part 2 of our Interesting Web Dev Finds for the month of May! Have fun :) Interesting Web Finds – MAY 2013 Part I
Mobile Boilerplate
It helps you create rich, performant, and modern mobile web apps. Kick-start your project with dozens of mobile optimizations and helpers.
WebRTC Reference App
Creates a simple video chat client and server, using the WebRTC Native APIs.
Ascii Camera
Real-time ASCII representation of your webcam video stream.
Contextual Pie Menu AngularJS + D3
The experiment consists of: Using the D3 pie chart as a data driven menu with in / out transitions. Wrapping the D3 pie menu in a reusable Directive.
jQuery 1.9 and 2.0 – Present and Future
This talk will cover how the jQuery project continues to support the browsers of the past, present, and future while also delivering modularity, innovation, and mobile support.
Javascript Refactor plugin for Sublime Text 2 and 3
A Sublime Text Refactor Plugin for Javascript Code
Javascript Pattern Collection
A JavaScript pattern and antipattern collection that covers function patterns, jQuery patterns, jQuery plugin patterns, design patterns, general patterns, literals and constructor patterns, object creation patterns, code reuse patterns, DOM and browser patterns (upcoming).
Decoding jQuery
To open the open source, in the Decoding jQuery series, we will break down every single method in jQuery, to study the beauty of the framework, as an appreciation to the creative geniuses behind it.
Web Scraping Training Videos
This will show you how to extract data from a website listing vacation homes.
Powerbot for Gmail
Creates and access Evernote notes, from within Gmail.
