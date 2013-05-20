20 Interesting Web Dev Finds – MAY 2013 (Part 2/2)

Some cool web development stuff was found last month, here are the finds. And as promised here’s the part 2 of our Interesting Web Dev Finds for the month of May! Have fun :) Interesting Web Finds – MAY 2013 Part I

Mobile Boilerplate

It helps you create rich, performant, and modern mobile web apps. Kick-start your project with dozens of mobile optimizations and helpers.



Source

WebRTC Reference App

Creates a simple video chat client and server, using the WebRTC Native APIs.



Source

Ascii Camera

Real-time ASCII representation of your webcam video stream.



Source

Contextual Pie Menu AngularJS + D3

The experiment consists of: Using the D3 pie chart as a data driven menu with in / out transitions. Wrapping the D3 pie menu in a reusable Directive.



SourceDemo

jQuery 1.9 and 2.0 – Present and Future

This talk will cover how the jQuery project continues to support the browsers of the past, present, and future while also delivering modularity, innovation, and mobile support.



Source

Javascript Refactor plugin for Sublime Text 2 and 3

A Sublime Text Refactor Plugin for Javascript Code



Source

Javascript Pattern Collection

A JavaScript pattern and antipattern collection that covers function patterns, jQuery patterns, jQuery plugin patterns, design patterns, general patterns, literals and constructor patterns, object creation patterns, code reuse patterns, DOM and browser patterns (upcoming).



Source

Decoding jQuery

To open the open source, in the Decoding jQuery series, we will break down every single method in jQuery, to study the beauty of the framework, as an appreciation to the creative geniuses behind it.



Source

Web Scraping Training Videos

This will show you how to extract data from a website listing vacation homes.



Source

Powerbot for Gmail

Creates and access Evernote notes, from within Gmail.



Source