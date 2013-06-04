FREE 100 jQuery Mobile ICON PACK!
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
We bring to you a FREE 100 jQuery Mobile Icon Pack exclusive for jQuery 4u blog readers!
There are 100 vectors in format Photoshop PSD, Illustrator AI/EPS, SVG.
About the Author Freepik.com
Freepik.com helps you to find free photos, ilustrations, PSD and vectors for using in websites, banners, presentations, magazines and advertising. There are currently 1,430,425 free vectors, photos and PSD ready to download! :)
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
