Vinny is an experience designer based in Melbourne, Australia. He's passionate about using design thinking and experience design in business big and small, whatever the budget. You can read about his work on his personal website or follow him on Twitter (@doublethought).
Vincent's articles
How to Boost UX with Analytics and Customer Journey Mapping
Vincent Feeney explains the purpose of customer journey mapping, showing how you can use both Google Analytics and Hotjar to better understand user's needs.
How to Design Highly Memorable Experiences, and Why
Vincent Feeney examines elements of human psychology and how they can inform the way we design user experiences.