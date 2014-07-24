Ty Strong is a web developer from Columbus, Ohio with a passion for perfection. He makes cool stuff with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. When he's not pushing pixels, he's attending classes at The Ohio State University or kicking a hackysack.
Ty's articles
9 Reasons You Should Be Using CodePen
Web
Ty Strong explains some of the great features of the well-known code playground CodePen.
Media Queries: A Look at Different Media Features
Mobile
Ty Strong looks at all the different media features you can use when working with Media Queries in your CSS, for targeting all sorts of devices and types.