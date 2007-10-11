Troels Knak-Nielsen
Troels has been crafting web applications, as a freelancer and while employed by companies of various sizes, since around the time of the IT-bubble burst. Nowadays, he's working on backend systems for a Danish ISP. In his spare time, he develops and maintains Konstrukt, a web application framework for PHP, and is the organizer of a monthly PHP-meetup in Copenhagen.
Use Webkit and Imagemagick to Create Cross-browser Buttons and Other Swag
For this tutorial, Troels Knak-Nielsen will show how you can render the well known super awesome button into a sprite that can be used in most current browsers and look just as good as they do in webkit.
The PHP manual has the following to say about the notorious superglobals, $_GET and $_POST.
One of xdebugs lesser known features is its function traces. In case you haven’t heard of it before, it “allows you to log all function calls, including parameters and return values to a file”, to quote the manual.
In this article, you will learn how to serialize any object to a string, which will include private and protected variables alike.
In this article, we will talk about Issues with Cultural Integration, by the author Troels Knak-Nielsen.
It’s quite often, that the manual actually holds useful information (Who’d known that!), so I find myself using www.php.net a lot, Troels Knak-Nielsen said.
Emacs can use ctags to generate a list of tokens for a file, but I weren’t really satisfied with its output.
