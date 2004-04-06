Trenton Moss
Trenton is crazy about Web usability and accessibility – so crazy that he went and started his own web accessibility and usability consultancy to help make the Internet a better place for everyone.
Trenton Moss's articles
Beyond the Guidelines: Advanced Accessibility Techniques
In this article, we’ll look at some of the techniques you can implement to achieve advanced accessibility, beyond the guidelines.
Beware the Automated Accessibility Tool Trap
An automated accessibility tool is a piece of software that can test a Web page, or even an entire Website, for accessibility.
My Top Ten CSS Tricks Article
Seven Screen Reader Usability Tips
In this article, you will learn seven easy steps tips how to drastically improve a site’s usability for screen reader users, as well as all other visitors.
CSS and Round Corners: Build Boxes with Curves Article
Introduction to Browser-Specific CSS Hacks
On the whole, modern browsers have very good support for CSS — it’s certainly good enough for you to use CSS to control layout and presentation.
Secret Benefits of Search Engine Optimisation: Increased Usability
In this article, you will learn the secret benefits of Search Engine Optimisation(SEO).
Secret Benefits of Accessibility Part 2: Better Search Ranking
Secret Benefits of Accessibility Part 1: Increased Usability
Web accessibility has so many benefits that I really do wonder why such a large number of Websites have such diabolically bad accessibility.
CSS and Round Corners: Build Accessible Menu Tabs Article
Top 10 Usability Blunders of the Big Players
Web usability is about creating your Website in such a way that your site users can find what they’re looking for quickly and efficiently.
10 Accessibility Blunders of the Big Players
How To Sell Accessibility
In this article, you will learn tips how to sell web accessibility by Trenton Moss.