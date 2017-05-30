Tomas Laurinavicius is a lifestyle entrepreneur and blogger from Lithuania. He writes about habits, lifestyle design, and entrepreneurship. Right now, he's traveling the world with a mission to empower 1 million people to change their lifestyle for good.
7 Proven Cognitive Biases (And How They Impact Your Design)
Design & UX
By Tomas Laurinavicius,
Our brains are amazing instruments – but they're not perfect. Tomas shows you how to use cognitive biases to help your design, rather than undermining it.