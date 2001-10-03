Thomas Granger
Tom is Executive Director for Florentine Design & Marketing, a full service firm located in the Seattle-Area and TemplateKit.com a Source Code and Template Resource portal. He writes on the topic of HTML Email and Flash Email, with an emphasis on the technical and troubleshooting side of things.
Thomas Granger's articles
Rich Media Email Best Practices
Blogs
By Thomas Granger,
AOL Email: Format HTML Email for AOL Users
Blogs
By Thomas Granger,
Learn the quirks specific to AOL email that mailing list operators and email marketers should pay attention to when designing HTML emails.
HTML Email – Rich Media the Right Way
Blogs
By Thomas Granger,
HTML eMail Troubleshooter
Blogs
By Thomas Granger,