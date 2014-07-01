Screencast: CSS’s Adjacent Sibling Selector
By Russ Weakley
Blogs
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
The adjacent sibling selector is an often forgotten, but useful selector. In this video, I will demonstrate the selector’s syntax and how it works, with a real-world example.
This video is taken from my course “CSS Selectors: Getting Started” on Learnable.com.
Over a series of five lessons in that course, you will gradually build a CSS layout using 15 different types of selectors. You’ll gain an understanding of how these different selectors work, as well as how powerful CSS selectors can be. The course is for CSS beginners, and those who want to brush up on their selector knowledge.
Russ Weakley is a world-renowned author, speaker and CSS expert, with a detailed knowledge of web design and development. Russ chairs the Web Standards Group (WSG) and produced a series of widely acclaimed Learnable tutorials on CSS. He is currently touring a series of Responsive Web Design workshops around Australia.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns