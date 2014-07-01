Screencast: CSS’s Adjacent Sibling Selector

The adjacent sibling selector is an often forgotten, but useful selector. In this video, I will demonstrate the selector’s syntax and how it works, with a real-world example.

This video is taken from my course “CSS Selectors: Getting Started” on Learnable.com.

Over a series of five lessons in that course, you will gradually build a CSS layout using 15 different types of selectors. You’ll gain an understanding of how these different selectors work, as well as how powerful CSS selectors can be. The course is for CSS beginners, and those who want to brush up on their selector knowledge.