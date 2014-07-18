Screencast: Origin and Importance in the CSS Cascade

“Origin & Importance” is one of the four steps of the CSS Cascade. This step determines which declaration will win — between author, user, and browser (or user-agent) styles.

It also determines which declarations will win between normal and important.

This video is just a small part of my course “Understanding the CSS Cascade” on Learnable.com.

Over a series of five lessons in this course, you will learn the four Cascade steps — used to determine how browsers sort declarations to determine their priority.

Hope to see you there!