Screencast: Origin and Importance in the CSS Cascade
By Russ Weakley
“Origin & Importance” is one of the four steps of the CSS Cascade. This step determines which declaration will win — between author, user, and browser (or user-agent) styles.
It also determines which declarations will win between normal and important.
This video is just a small part of my course “Understanding the CSS Cascade” on Learnable.com.
Over a series of five lessons in this course, you will learn the four Cascade steps — used to determine how browsers sort declarations to determine their priority.
Hope to see you there!
Russ Weakley is a world-renowned author, speaker and CSS expert, with a detailed knowledge of web design and development. Russ chairs the Web Standards Group (WSG) and produced a series of widely acclaimed Learnable tutorials on CSS. He is currently touring a series of Responsive Web Design workshops around Australia.
