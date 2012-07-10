Pierre Zarokian is the CEO of Submit Express, a leading search engine marketing firm since 1998 which offers social media marketing services via iClimber. Submit Express was ranked as the #1 SEO Firm by Website Magazine in 2009. They are also a three-time Inc5000 and two-time FAST 500 company. Pierre started his career in search marketing in the mid-90s. He has written many articles on the subject of SEO and social media and often speaks at industry trade shows.