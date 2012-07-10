Pierre Zarokian
Pierre Zarokian is the CEO of Submit Express, a leading search engine marketing firm since 1998 which offers social media marketing services via iClimber. Submit Express was ranked as the #1 SEO Firm by Website Magazine in 2009. They are also a three-time Inc5000 and two-time FAST 500 company. Pierre started his career in search marketing in the mid-90s. He has written many articles on the subject of SEO and social media and often speaks at industry trade shows.
Pierre's article
Can negative SEO really get your site penalized?
Programming
By Pierre Zarokian,