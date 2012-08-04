Patrick Del Rosario is a part time contributor at Hoosh Marketing Blog , a blog dedicated to provide customers with consistent development of new and cutting-edge technology, easily accessed marketing services. When not working, Patrick enjoys blogging about career and capturing unforgettable moments behind his lens.
Patrick's articles
Top Design Trends Business Websites Should Avoid
Blogs
By Patrick Del Rosario,
Patrick Del Rosario nominates four web design trends that business websites can afford to ignore.
Chunking for Productivity: Give Your Website an Overhaul
Programming
By Patrick Del Rosario,