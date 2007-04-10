Paul Annesley
Paul is a Rails and PHP developer in the SitePoint group of companies.
Paul's articles
3 Things About Cookies You May Not Know
Programming
By Paul Annesley,
pTest: PHP Unit Tester in 9 Lines Of Code
Programming
By Paul Annesley,
Moonlight – Open Source Silverlight on Mono
Programming
By Paul Annesley,
Simple Date and Time Localization With JavaScript
JavaScript
By Paul Annesley,
Unix Tools on Your Desktop – Not Just For Mac Users
Programming
By Paul Annesley,
Besiege Your Web Application – Load Testing over HTTP
Programming
By Paul Annesley,
Faster PHP Apps – Profile Your Code with Xdebug
Programming
By Paul Annesley,
Faster Page Loads – Bundle Your CSS and Javascript
Programming
By Paul Annesley,