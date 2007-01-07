Patrick Lenz
Patrick has been developing web applications for ten years. Founder and lead developer of the freshmeat.net software portal, he and his Rails consultancy and application development company, limited overload were responsible for a major relaunch of Germany's biggest infotainment community. Patrick lives in Wiesbaden, Germany. His weblog can be found at poocs.net.
Patrick Lenz's articles
Learn Ruby on Rails: the Ultimate Beginner’s Tutorial
By Patrick Lenz,
This is Part 1 of our 10 Part Tutorial. Learn all about Ruby on Rails with our incredibly comprehensive overview in this Ultimate Beginner's Guide
Rails For Beginners: All You Need To Know!
By Patrick Lenz,
Debug Your Rails App With ruby-debug
By Patrick Lenz,
In this article we’ll look at an alternative debugging tool for debugging Rails applications while still remaining up-to-date with the latest version of the Ruby interpreter.
Learn Ruby on Rails: the Ultimate Beginner’s Tutorial
By Patrick Lenz,
This is Part 2 of our 10 Part Tutorial. Learn all about Ruby on Rails with our incredibly comprehensive overview in this Ultimate Beginner's Guide
Learn Ruby on Rails: the Ultimate Beginner’s Tutorial
By Patrick Lenz,
This is Part 10 of our 10 Part Tutorial. Learn all about Ruby on Rails with our incredibly comprehensive overview in this Ultimate Beginner's Guide
Learn Ruby on Rails: the Ultimate Beginner’s Tutorial
By Patrick Lenz,
This is Part 9 of our 10 Part Tutorial. Learn all about Ruby on Rails with our incredibly comprehensive overview in this Ultimate Beginner's Guide
Learn Ruby on Rails: the Ultimate Beginner’s Tutorial
By Patrick Lenz,
This is Part 8 of our 10 Part Tutorial. Learn all about Ruby on Rails with our incredibly comprehensive overview in this Ultimate Beginner's Guide
Learn Ruby on Rails: the Ultimate Beginner’s Tutorial
By Patrick Lenz,
This is Part 7 of our 10 Part Tutorial. Learn all about Ruby on Rails with our incredibly comprehensive overview in this Ultimate Beginner's Guide
Learn Ruby on Rails: the Ultimate Beginner’s Tutorial
By Patrick Lenz,
This is Part 6 of our 10 Part Tutorial. Learn all about Ruby on Rails with our incredibly comprehensive overview in this Ultimate Beginner's Guide
Learn Ruby on Rails: the Ultimate Beginner’s Tutorial
By Patrick Lenz,
This is Part 5 of our 10 Part Tutorial. Learn all about Ruby on Rails with our incredibly comprehensive overview in this Ultimate Beginner's Guide
Learn Ruby on Rails: the Ultimate Beginner’s Tutorial
By Patrick Lenz,
This is Part 4 of our 10 Part Tutorial. Learn all about Ruby on Rails with our incredibly comprehensive overview in this Ultimate Beginner's Guide
Learn Ruby on Rails: the Ultimate Beginner’s Tutorial
By Patrick Lenz,
This is Part 3 of our 10 Part Tutorial. Learn all about Ruby on Rails with our incredibly comprehensive overview in this Ultimate Beginner's Guide