onclick (HTML Attribute)

Note that this event attribute cannot be applied to the following elements:

However, it can also be used to run a script in situ:

Theevent handler captures a click event fromthe users’ mouse button on the element to which theattribute is applied. This action usuallyresults in a call to a script method such as a JavaScript function, likethis:

Clicking anywhere on the div below will call a function, defined elsewhere, called showStats() :

Value

This attribute has no fixed value.

It’s up to the author to decide on the scripting that’s included here, be

that a call to one or more defined functions, or a simple

alert() statement.

However, the likely values will be similar to

this:

onclick="doMyFunction();"

You

could also specify a value like this:

onclick="doThisFunction();thenDoTheOtherFunction();"

You

may also use a value like this:

onclick="alert('Hello world');window.close();"

Note

that you can string several functions together, separating them with a

semicolon, as shown in the second and third examples

above.