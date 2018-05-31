Olayinka is a self-taught full stack developer from Lagos. He spends his time tweeting, doing academic research, taking photographs, designing and writing code... You know, the usual fun things.
Fetching Data from a Third-party API with Vue.js and Axios
By Olayinka Omole, Michael Wanyoike,
Learn how to start a new Vue project, fetch data from an API using axios, and handle responses and manipulate data using components and computed properties.
Quick Tip: How to Sort an Array of Objects in JavaScript
By Olayinka Omole, James Hibbard,
Sort an array of objects in JavaScript dynamically. Learn how to use Array.prototype.sort() and a custom compare function, and avoid the need for a library.
Nuxt.js: a Minimalist Framework for Creating Universal Vue.js Apps
By Olayinka Omole,
Improve the loading performance and SEO of your Vue.js apps with Server-side rendering (SSR). Learn to build a universal Vue app with the Nuxt.js framework.
A Side-by-side Comparison of Express, Koa and Hapi.js
By Olayinka Omole,
Olayinka Omole compares the three JavaScript frameworks Express.js, Koa and hapi.js, looking at their similarities, differences and use cases.