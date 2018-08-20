Nikki Stefanoff is a copywriter, journalist and editor with a passion for telling stories. She edits Matters Journal and continues to work with brands on everything from feature writing to crafting blogs, full rebrands to content strategy as well as general storytelling. Visit her website at nikkistefanoff.com.
Nikki's articles
The Importance of Resilience in Business
By Nikki Stefanoff,
Mini Latif decided she wanted to run her own business at the age of seven and that nothing was going to stand in her way. Turns out she was right. She speaks of the importance of resilience in business.
How Entrepreneurs Can Stay Positive in the Face of Adversity
By Nikki Stefanoff,
When Tobi Skovron landed in LA, he had a great idea, a start-up mentality, and the Global Financial Crisis awaiting his arrival. Luckily he doesn’t believe in negative thinking.
How Hitting the Books Can Help Your Business
By Nikki Stefanoff,
Nikki Stefanoff interviews Andrew Hardwick, the Managing Director of Hard Edge — a creative agency focusing on innovative brand communications — to get his thoughts on how entrepreneurs can continue to learn and grow while still staying focused on their business.