Nicky Danino
Nicky is a Community administrator for the SitePoint Forums. She's an advocate of accessibility and her research has been presented at international conferences. Nicky loves to travel, especially to Gibraltar, and is friends with anyone who offers her ice-cream or chocolate.
Nicky Danino's articles
Review – Teach Yourself CSS in 24 Hours
By Nicky Danino,
Develop Content for Communication
By Nicky Danino,
Do-It-Yourself Accessibility
By Nicky Danino,
Accessibility simply means providing flexibility to accommodate each user’s needs and preferences.
Interview – Jeff Johnson of GUI Bloopers
By Nicky Danino,
Interview – Kynn Bartlett
By Nicky Danino,
Review – Getting Them What They Want
By Nicky Danino,
"Getting Them What They Want" is a report that summarises the latest research findings from the User Interface Engineering group, and is described by the authors as containing the "eight best practices to get users to the content they want (and to content they didn’t know they wanted)".
Human-Computer Interaction and Your Site
By Nicky Danino,
Heuristic Evaluation – a Step By Step Guide Article
By Nicky Danino,
W3C Accessibility Guidelines
By Nicky Danino,
Looking Beyond Netscape and Internet Explorer
By Nicky Danino,
In this article, we wil talk about Internet browsers. Nicky Danino will review two browsers, Internet Explorer and Netscape.
Tried Surfing The Web With Your Eyes Closed?
By Nicky Danino,
Usability Engineering 101
By Nicky Danino,
In this article, we will talk about Usability. Nicky Danino will discuss basic principle to have a good site.