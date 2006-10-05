Nick Langmaid started in the information technology industry in 1976 as a mainframe systems programmer. In the 30 years since, he has worked for many companies, large and small, designing and implementing systems to satisfy their business needs. Nick is the principal consultant at Solution Space, and specializes in requirements management and software system design. In addition to working with the SitePoint team, Nick is currently working with one of Australia’s largest companies to use web technologies to extend and modernize its retail point-of-sale operations.