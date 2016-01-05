Nirmalya's articles
Build a Twitter Clone Using TypeScript, Prisma and Next.js
JavaScript
By Nirmalya Ghosh,
The best way to explore React is by example. Learn how easy it is to build a React Twitter clone with Prisma and the powerful Next.js framework.
How to Create a Reddit Clone Using React and Firebase
JavaScript
By Nirmalya Ghosh,
Nirmalya Ghosh shows you how to use Firebase's real-time database features, coupled with Create React App, to build a basic Reddit clone with live voting.
Designing a Custom Home Page for Your WordPress Website
WordPress
By Nirmalya Ghosh,
In this tutorial, Nirmalya Ghosh will show you how to make your own custom home page for your WordPress website using the Kirki toolkit.