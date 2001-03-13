Nathan Matias
Nathan, also known as The Rubber Paw, programmed his first game of Pong in 1994. A web professional since 1998, Nathan likes tech writing so much, he's studying English at Elizabethtown College.
Nathan Matias's articles
Review – Tinderbox Content Management System
Programming
By Nathan Matias,
Get Off Your RSS!
Programming
By Nathan Matias,
LinuxWorld 2004 In Review
Programming
By Nathan Matias,
What is a Wiki? Article
Programming
By Nathan Matias,
Caffeinate Your Hypertext
Blogs
By Nathan Matias,
Migrate your site from MySQL to PostgreSQL — Part 2
Programming
By Nathan Matias,
Migrate your site from MySQL to PostgreSQL — Part 1
Programming
By Nathan Matias,
Obtaining Support for Open Source Software
Programming
By Nathan Matias,
Using Open Source Software on Your Website
Programming
By Nathan Matias,