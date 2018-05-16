Mateja is a dermatology specialist who recognized the potential of the blockchain when she became aware of how inefficient the current way to exchange, synchronize, and secure medical data is. She is now studying blockchain technology and looking into applying it to her field of interest, writing about what she learns when she can.
Mateja's articles
5 Free Token Airdrops You Can Claim Now
Web
By Mateja Kendel,
Airdrops are a great marketing tactic used by various cryptocurrency projects to increase liquidity and adoption, as well as drive Google traffic.
The Top Nine Uses for Blockchain
Blockchain
By Mateja Kendel,
Mateja Kendel presents a list of the top nine uses for blockchain that are not only viable, but also necessary and highly probable, including financial freedom, decentralization, immutability, voting and loyalty points.