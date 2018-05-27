5 Free Token Airdrops You Can Claim Now

Airdrops are a great marketing tactic used by various cryptocurrency projects to increase liquidity and adoption, as well as drive Google traffic. Some projects drop tokens into your accounts without being prompted, while others, arguably more legit ones, require you to register on a specific website and maybe go through a KYC procedure as well.

A notable example is the Ontology airdrop which occurred earlier this year and happened for everyone who subscribed to their newsletter in time. All subscribers got 1000 tokens plus 10% of their NEO amount in ONT dropped into their addresses, and at a current price of almost $8, down from an all-time high of $10.50, a lot of people got $8,000-$10,000+ for no more than a newsletter signup.

Let’s take a quick look at five airdrop projects you can sign up for today which may or may not be the next Ontology in your portfolio!

1. Profede

Profede is a tool for independent professionals looking for freelance or permanent work which lets both businesses and individuals cut down on fees by paying intermediaries less (hiring referral fees can climb to many thousands of dollars) and individuals more.

You can read about the project on their website, or sign up for their airdrop via this link.

2. OPU

A project touching on my area of expertise, OPU is a project aiming to tokenize skincare management. While many medical ICO projects exist, this one is specific in that it aims to make blockchain-based sharing of skin condition issues a possibility, allowing for machine learning on a wider variety of samples for automated detection, targeting for advertisement and clinical trials, and most of all, user control over their own data. Instead of relying on one platform to keep it safe, users can sell their skin data for OPU tokens.

You can sign up for their airdrop at this link.

3. Etherc.io

Etherc.io is a new decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain which aims to put control fully into the hands of users with gas-free trading.

Many will remember the Binance coin when it first came out – it was in the sub-dollar price, whereas now it’s not uncommon to see it above $10. Exchange coins are popular because they offer a good hedging mechanism in times of volatility, and because they’re highly liquid.

You can sign up for the airdrop at this link.

4. ARAW

The ARAW token is a “Decentralized Payment for E-Commerce Ecosystem”. It’s mission is to enable users to send and receive crypto payments easily, including microtransactions, contactless payments in stores through their own cards, end-to-end solutions for end users and merchants, and a whole ecosystem surrounding the need for a business to start accepting payments in whatever currency they choose. The token will be an in-between medium of exchange from currency to currency, fostering liquidity.

You can read more on their website or sign up for the airdrop at this link.

5. AITHEON

Aitheon aims to bridge the robot-human gap by providing a dynamic marketplace of skilled robot operators and AI trainers and robotic workers. Think of it as a community-powered robot-training-ground where people help companies operate and train their robots, and those workers are paid with Aitheon tokens.

You can read about other utilities of this token over on their website, but in the meantime, go ahead and sign up for the airdrop on this link – it’ll require passing a KYC process, but that also gives the project much more legitimacy.