Mislav Javor is a software engineer and CEO (in that order). He writes smart contracts, conducts lectures, and blogs at mislavjavor.com.
Ethereum: Introducing Mist, a Human-friendly Geth Interface
Mislav Javor introduces Mist, a human-friendly interface for talking to Geth, designed for those who want to participate in the Ethereum network but who aren't comfortable using command line tools.
Debugging with Truffle CLI
Mislav Javor explores the Solidity debugger bundled with the Truffle Suite.
Truffle Migrations Explained
Mislav Javor outlines techniques for using Truffle to automate most of your blockchain deployments and reduce much of the boilerplate work involved in the development of decentralized applications.
Truffle: Testing Smart Contracts
Mislav Javor explains how to test smart contracts, using both Truffle and JavaScript.
Introducing Truffle, a Blockchain Smart Contract Suite
Mislav Javor introduces Truffle, a very handy tool that makes development in the blockchain ecosystem a little easier. aiming to bring standards and common practices from the rest of the development world into a little corner of blockchain experimentation.
An Introduction to Geth and Running Ethereum Nodes
Mislav Javor introduces Geth, the various types of Ethereum nodes, and their purpose, showing how to run a Geth node and enhance it with third-party tools.
Compiling and Smart Contracts: ABI Explained
Mislav Javor provides a short overview of smart contract compilation, explaining ABI and how smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain can get invoked.