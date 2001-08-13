Michael Tuck
Mike is an educator, freelance writer, and self-taught PC user who maintains a Windows resource site at ToeJumper. His hobbies include basketball, politics, and spoiling his cats.
Michael's articles
8 Definitive Web Font Stacks Article
By Michael Tuck,
With the font stacks listed here, your site’s content can be viewed by more users in more interesting fonts than you may have previously thought possible – all without the integrity of your design being compromised. I hope you find these font stacks useful, and wish you luck in using them in your designs!
8 Definitive Web Font Stacks Article
By Michael Tuck,
Fonts matter more than we may realize; This is the 2nd part of 8 definitive Web Fonts Stacks Article by Michael Tuck.
8 Definitive Web Font Stacks Article
By Michael Tuck,
Fonts matter more than we may realize; they’re as important a choice in determining the visual impact and informational flow of a web page as the color scheme or the navigation layout.
Practical Web Design – Frames and Frame Usage Explained
By Michael Tuck,
In this article, Michael Tuck explains the Frames and Frames Usage.
Practical Web Design – Introduction to Tables, Part 2
By Michael Tuck,
Practical Web Design – Introduction to Tables, Part 1
By Michael Tuck,
Practical Web Design – Speed Up Your Site
By Michael Tuck,
In this article, we will talk about Practical Web Design - Speed Up Your Site, by the author Michael Tuck.
Practical Web Design – Pop-Ups: Malign or Maligned?
By Michael Tuck,
Practical Web Design – Top 15 META Tag Tricks
By Michael Tuck,
In this article, Michael Tuck will discuss the top 15 META Tag Tricks.
Adware and Under-Wear – The Definitive Guide
By Michael Tuck,
Daylight Robbery Part 2: Case Study – the Humble GIF
By Michael Tuck,
Daylight Robbery! The Legal and Illegal Use of Web Graphics
By Michael Tuck,
Web Design Tools From Down Under
By Michael Tuck,
The Real History of the GUI
By Michael Tuck,
This article tells how the GUI came about. It starts with the (possibly apocryphal) story of how Cro-Magnon Glug accidentally developed the GUI (along with the personal computer).