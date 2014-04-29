Martin Englund is the Senior Operations Architect at Turn Inc, where he works on fully automating the company's infrastructure, to meet the demands of handling over 1,000,000 QPS. He is a firm believer that if you aren't automating it, you are doing it wrong. Martin has over twenty years of experience in security and automation, and has contributed to DevOps tools, like Puppet and Vagrant. Prior to this role, he worked at VMwave/Pivotal where he developed BOSH - the orchestration tool chain that deploys, runs and manages the open source Cloud Foundry PaaS as the commercial service cloudfoundry.com. Before that he worked a long time and held many positions at Sun Microsystems, including Principal Security Engineer running Sun's external web presence, in Java Security Engineering and the Sun IT Security Office, where he was responsible for creating the standards and tools used by Sun IT to secure its servers. He has also authored numerous technical papers on security, including co-authoring the Solaris Security Essentials book.