Melinda Szasz
Melinda works as the product marketer for sitepoint.com and is responsible for book launches and general marketing activities. She's also the resident photographer, ensuring every embarrassing moment is caught on camera.
Melinda's articles
Build It the Right Way—First Time, Every Time
Sexy up those Ugly Web Forms with CSS Guru Russ Weakley
Take your Blog to the Next Level!
In this article, you will learn a few tips from Melinda Szasz how to become a better blogger.
Our Screw Up – Your Saving
The Mobile Web: Discover the Possibilities
Our brand new title Build Mobile Websites and Apps for Smart Devices is a practical guide for innovative front-end web designers and developers.
HTML5 & CSS3 for the Real World!
I know it, and you know it — HTML5 & CSS3 will change the way designers and developers work for the better.And that, my friends, is a big deal.
More Bang For Your Buck?
SitePointMarket.com: Finding Clients with This Free Trial!
If you’re a freelancer or run your own online business, SitePointMarket.com offers a new way to promote your services, find more customers, and grow your business.
Introducing: RubySource
We’re Going Crazy Over The Next 9 Days!
Introducing The Web Design Business Kit, 3rd Edition
SitePoint’s best-ever selling product, The Web Design Business Kit, has been completely overhauled and updated for 2011’s competitive market.
Flood Appeal Fundraiser – $30,000 Raised!
Great Deals for a Great Cause
Goodbye 2010 – Hello 2011!
24 Deals in 24 days. The Countdown Begins…
The Design Book for Non-designers!
SEO: It’s the New Yellow Pages
A Guide to Business SEO: Full Webinar Recording is Available
Exclusive Webinar: Guide to Business SEO
WordPress: Taking the Word By Storm
