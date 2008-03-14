Matt Doyle
Matt works for Elated.com, which offers great Webmaster resources, from free templates and stock images through to tutorials and forums.
Matt Doyle's articles
Uploading Files Using CGI and Perl Article
By Matt Doyle,
File upload isn’t perfect. All browsers handle file uploads slightly differently, and some browsers can have trouble uploading files to certain types of servers and scripts. On the whole, though, most users won’t have any problem with the most popular browsers. That’s it. Have fun with your file uploads!
Uploading Files Using CGI and Perl Article
By Matt Doyle,
This is the second part of Uploading Files Using CGI and Perl Article, by author Matt Doyle.
Uploading Files Using CGI and Perl Article
By Matt Doyle,
Would you like to give your visitors the ability to upload files to your site? Letting them upload content with their Web browsers can be very useful, and fun too! You can let them contribute pictures, sounds and other binary files to your site. And you can use a file upload facility on your own Website to update your site’s content easily via your own Web browser.