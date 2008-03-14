Uploading Files Using CGI and Perl Article

Programming By Matt Doyle, March 14, 2008

Would you like to give your visitors the ability to upload files to your site? Letting them upload content with their Web browsers can be very useful, and fun too! You can let them contribute pictures, sounds and other binary files to your site. And you can use a file upload facility on your own Website to update your site’s content easily via your own Web browser.