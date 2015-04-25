Ilia Markov is a Michigan MBA (Go Blue!) and a freelance digital marketing consultant. He specializes in digital marketing strategy, inbound marketing, and conversion rate optimization. When not working on a project, Ilia loves to blog on MarkovUnchained.com.
The Beginner’s Guide to Content Strategy
If you've ever wanted to get started with content marketing, Ilia Markov's comprehensive guide will help you do it the right way.
Why Content is the New SEO
Ilia Markov discusses the changes that have made good content more important than good SEO when it comes to your Google rankings.
How to Do a Content Audit of Your Website
Is your website losing traffic? Do you have high bounce rates? It may be time to conduct a content audit of your website to see why you're losing traffic.
How to Get Your First 1000 Twitter Followers
Are you struggling to get your first 1000 Twitter followers? Struggle no more with SitePoint's Guide to getting your first 1000 Twitter followers.